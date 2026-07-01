Teacher transfer counselling begins today; 67,390 apply across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The general transfer counselling for all categories of teachers in government schools for the 2026-27 academic year will begin on Wednesday (July 1) through the Education Information Management System (EMIS) portal.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, a total of 67,390 teachers from the School Education and Primary Education departments have applied for the exercise.
The last date for submitting applications was June 22, while the final priority list was released on Tuesday (June 30).
A total of 34,071 teachers from the Primary Education Department have applied. This includes 21,372 secondary grade teachers, 4,447 primary school headmasters, 1,003 middle school headmasters and 7,249 graduate teachers.
A total of 33,319 teachers have applied from the School Education Department. The applicants include 17,426 graduate teachers, 10,475 postgraduate teachers, 1,269 physical education teachers, 537 high school headmasters, 978 higher secondary school principals and 981 computer instructors.