Teacher held, HM booked for Coimbatore Dalit boy's suicide

The police have also booked the school's headmaster, Arun Kumar (43), and two students for allegedly harassing A Akilan (16), son of Ashok Kumar of AT Colony in Peelamedu, with caste-based slurs and taunts over his food choices.

Based on a complaint lodged by the boy's mother, A Kousalyadevi, the Peelamedu police registered a case against the four under Sections 115(2) and 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 3(2)(v) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Wednesday night. The police have arrested teacher Vijayakumar (42) and are questioning the headmaster and two students.

In her complaint, Kousalyadevi alleged that Vijayakumar had asked students belonging to Scheduled Caste communities in the classroom to enrol for a stipend scheme, and Akilan had signed up for it.