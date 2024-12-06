Teacher booked under Pocso Act in Madurai

MADURAI: A day after the eruption of sexual abuse involving a teacher of Government Kallar Higher Secondary School at Vikkiramangalam in Madurai, Usilampatti All Women police have filed a case against the teacher under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

The victim, a Class 11 student of the school, alleged that she was sexually abused by Moorthy, the teacher and submitted petitions to the Madurai Collector and the Superintendent of Police on Wednesday.

Earlier, officials from the Departments of Education, Police and the Kallar Reclamation conducted enquiries into such allegations.

District Educational Officer S Ashok Kumar said 27 girl students of Class 11 and five girls, who study Class 12, were inquired. Statements from two students, who are friends of the victim, were also recorded.

Based on a complaint from the victim, the Usilampatti AWPS filed a case under Sections 7 and 8 of the Pocso Act and 351 (2) of BNS, 2023, sources said.