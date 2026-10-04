Tea-sipping, tractor-driving CM Vijay now a seasoned politician: Karti P Chidambaram

Speaking to reporters at the Sivaganga Congress office, Chidambaram said Vijay appeared to be adapting to the demands of electoral politics.

His comments came amid questions about the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)’s campaign and allegations that the party was distributing money to voters in a by-election. Chidambaram said he had no information about the alleged money distribution.

If such payments had indeed been made, he added, it would not be the first time such a practice had occurred in Tamil Nadu.