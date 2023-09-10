TDP protests: Bus services stalled briefly

VELLORE: Autos had a field day following bus traffic between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh being stopped in the early hours due to agitation of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) agitating following the arrest of party leader Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday.

Andhra Pradesh transport corporation buses which were in Tamil Nadu were halted in border areas like Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur. SETC buses also did not ply to Tirupati from areas like Tiruchy, Madurai and other areas.

Lack of bus service affected regular passenger movement between Vellore and Chittoor in Andhra. Autos from AP were bringing passengers to the border check post at Christianpet, who would then cross the border board waiting autos on the Tamil Nadu side to reach Katpadi and Vellore.

Though share autos normally charge Rs 20 per passenger, the charges went up to Rs 200 to reach the border from Katpadi. However, bus movement between the two states started around 12 noon.