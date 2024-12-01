TB elimination: 100-day Intensified campaign to begin on Dec 7 across the country

CHENNAI: A ‘100- Day Intensified Campaign’ on TB elimination will be launched on December 7 across the country as a step towards reducing TB incidence nationwide.

The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPHPM) will implement the campaign across all districts in TN with a comprehensive strategy to mobilise resources, raise awareness, and intensify actions against TB across these prioritised areas.

District Health Officers, Corporation Health Officers and Municipal Health Officers and Deputy Directors (TBs) have been told to take necessary steps to effectively implement this campaign.

Dr TS Selvavinayagam, director, DPH, stated: “As a part of the campaign activities, active case-finding among vulnerable populations, early diagnosis, prompt treatment initiation and linkage to nutritional support will be undertaken. The goal is to intensify efforts in high-burden areas, enhance public awareness and improve access to TB care services.”

The DPH has urged active participation from the health department, district magistrates, collectors and collaboration with district -level departments, public sector enterprises, civil society organisations, self-help groups, cooperatives and community associations for the campaign’s success. Public representatives, including MPs, MLAS, PRIS and ULBs, have also been asked to actively support activities like flagging of Ni-Kshay Vahan and participating in Ni-Kshay Shivirs to make the imitative public-driven.

To ensure effective implementation at the local level, District Collectors are requested to lead the planning, mobile resources and coordinate all relevant line departments in their respective districts through a collaborative and participatory approach.