Taxi drivers protest against cab aggregators in Ooty

COIMBATORE: Taxi drivers in The Nilgiris protested in front of the Collector's office on Monday against cab aggregators operating trips to the hill destination.

A large number of taxi drivers attached to the Nilgiris Tourist Vehicle Drivers and Owners Federation gathered at the Collectorate on grievance day, claiming that the entry of cab aggregators has been ruining their business.

Hundreds of tourists descend on the hills every day to enjoy the salubrious climate prevailing in the hills.

As cab aggregators operate trips to Ooty from across Tamil Nadu, the livelihood of more than 3000 taxis in the hills has been hit as they were unable to compete with them in pricing. They demanded the transport department authorities curb the practice of cab aggregators operating trips to the hills.

Following the protest, officials from the Regional Transport Department, Revenue Department and police held talks with the taxi drivers, who broke into a heated argument. They however withdrew the protest after officials assured to hold talks with District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru and come out with a solution in a few days.

Due to the protest, hundreds of taxis stayed off the road resulting in disruption of vehicle services.