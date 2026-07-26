Tamil Nadu

Tax official caught red-handed taking Rs 1 lakh bribe in Hosur

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the DVAC's Krishnagiri detachment, following which a case was registered.
Representative image for arrest
Representative image for arrest(Photo: Dina Thanthi)
Updated on

CHENNAI: A State Tax Officer in Krishnagiri district was arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a Rs 1 lakh bribe from a businessman to drop a pending GST tax demand notice and settle assessment proceedings in his favour.

According to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), the complainant, Nambhi, approached the Hosur North-1 Circle State Tax Office seeking withdrawal of a pending GST tax demand notice for the 2022-23 financial year and favourable disposal of assessment proceedings without imposing heavy penalties.

State Tax Officer J Kalaiyarasan allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh to process the request.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the DVAC's Krishnagiri detachment, following which a case was registered.

During a trap laid on Thursday, Kalaiyarasan allegedly sought and accepted the bribe amount, following which he was arrested. He was later remanded in judicial custody.

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption
bribe
GST tax
Tax Officer
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