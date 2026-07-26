Tax official caught red-handed taking Rs 1 lakh bribe in Hosur

CHENNAI: A State Tax Officer in Krishnagiri district was arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a Rs 1 lakh bribe from a businessman to drop a pending GST tax demand notice and settle assessment proceedings in his favour.
According to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), the complainant, Nambhi, approached the Hosur North-1 Circle State Tax Office seeking withdrawal of a pending GST tax demand notice for the 2022-23 financial year and favourable disposal of assessment proceedings without imposing heavy penalties.
State Tax Officer J Kalaiyarasan allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh to process the request.
Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the DVAC's Krishnagiri detachment, following which a case was registered.
During a trap laid on Thursday, Kalaiyarasan allegedly sought and accepted the bribe amount, following which he was arrested. He was later remanded in judicial custody.