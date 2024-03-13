Tata Motors inks deal with TN, to invest Rs 9,000 cr to set up auto factory

CHENNAI: In a major achievement, Tamil Nadu bagged yet another billion-dollar investment, the second within a span of two months, this time from Tata Motors.



The company signed a memorandum of understanding with the State government to set up a “cutting-edge vehicle manufacturing facility, committing an investment of Rs 9,000 crores and generating up to 5,000+ jobs”, announced State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa on Wednesday.

The agreement was inked in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

“For the first time ever, Tamil Nadu has attracted two big automobile manufacturing investments within a span of just two months,” Rajaa added.

Earlier, the State had received investment from Vietnamese group VinFast to establish an electric vehicle manufacturing unit in Thoothukudi.

“Over the past couple of years, Tamil Nadu has hit the fast lane and become the ultimate hub for investments, showcasing our Chief Minister's dedication to fostering top-tier employment for our vibrant youth and amplifying our industrial prowess,” Minister Rajaa said.