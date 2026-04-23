Tata Motors employees to get B Tech from VIT, MoU signed

PUNE/CHENNAI: In a unique initiative, the VIT University, Vellore, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles to offer B Tech in Production Engineering to employees of the automobile giant’s Ranipet plant from the 2026–27 academic year.
The agreement will enable eligible employees to enrol in the engineering programme offered by VIT University as part of an academic and skill development initiative.
The MoU was signed at the Tata Motors’ campus in Pune, Maharashtra, in the presence of VIT Chancellor G Viswanathan.
VIT Registrar Jayabharathi and Tata Motors Chief Human Resources Officer Sitaram Kandi signed the agreement.
Senior officials from the university, including VIT Vice-Presidents Shankar Viswanathan and Sekar Viswanathan, Vice-Chancellor Kanchana Bhaaskaran; Samuel Rajkumar, Director, Centre for Continuing Professional Development; Kuppan P, Dean, School of Mechanical Engineering; and others were present at the event, said a statement from the university.
Tata Motors was represented by Pramod Choudhury, Vice-President (Operations); Neeraj Agarwal, senior general manager (Passenger Vehicle Operations; Vivek Bindra, General Manager (Human Resources-PV); Ranga Gunti and Marcel Fernandes, General Managers (Learning & Development); Rajiv Ranjan, GM & Head – Early Careers & Campus Programmes; and Abhyudai Dwivedi, Deputy General Manager (HR, Ranipet plant), along with others, it added.