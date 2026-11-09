Tasmac’s bumper Deepavali: Rs 441 crore sales in two days, expected to cross Rs 633 crore

According to official figures, liquor sales stood at Rs 234.75 crore on November 7, the eve of Deepavali, and Rs 206.63 crore on November 8, taking the two-day total to Rs 441.38 crore.

Among the five Tasmac regions, Tiruchy registered the highest sales at Rs 98.97 crore, followed by Chennai at Rs 95.85 crore. Madurai accounted for Rs 88.38 crore, Salem Rs 87.52 crore, and Coimbatore Rs 70.66 crore.

The festive sales have also brought the newly revised empty-bottle buyback mechanism into focus. Under the system, which came into effect on November 1, a Rs 10 Environmental and Social Welfare Cess is incorporated into the revised maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor bottles. Consumers are entitled to a refund of the amount upon returning eligible empty bottles.