Tasmac’s bottle buyback to fully shift to machines

The move comes amid protests by Tasmac employees over the additional workload involved in collecting, verifying and storing returned bottles. The reverse vending machines (RVMs), which have already been introduced on a pilot basis at select outlets in Chennai, will be rolled out across the State in phases. Once implemented, consumers will be able to return eligible bottles at authorised collection points and receive Rs 10 through digital payments, without having to visit the outlet where they purchased the liquor.

According to Government Order No 63 issued by the Home, Prohibition and Excise Department, the system operator will be responsible for arranging manpower, operating the machines, collecting and storing bottles, and transporting them for further processing or disposal.