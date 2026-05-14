Tasmac warns staff against fleecing public at retail outlets

The circular issued on Thursday comes amid continuing complaints over Tasmac outlets charging customers above the MRP even after the TVK government assumed office. Overpricing of liquor was taken up by opposition parties, including TVK, to target the then ruling DMK government during the Assembly election campaign.



In the circular, the corporation said complaints regarding liquor being sold above the prescribed price continued to reach its headquarters from various districts.



The employees involved in overpricing, including salesmen and assistant supervisors, would face severe disciplinary action for “dereliction of duty”, misconduct and other irregularities, warned the State-run liquor retail corporation.



It also cautioned district managers that action would be initiated against them in the event of failure to prevent such practices. Senior regional managers, district managers and special flying squad officials have been instructed to strictly enforce monitoring measures and act against violations without fail.



As part of the enforcement drive, Flying Squad Deputy Collectors in all regions have been directed to inspect liquor retail outlets based on complaints received and initiate appropriate action against erring shop staff.