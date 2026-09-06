Tasmac tussle: Supervisors to be suspended for protesting closure

The latest action comes after hundreds of Tasmac employees were suspended within two days following complaints of liquor being sold above the maximum retail price (MRP).

On September 2 (Wednesday), 67 employees were suspended for three months, followed by the suspension of more than 100 employees the next day.

The suspensions triggered protests by Tasmac employees, who shut shops in opposition to the disciplinary action.

Despite a government warning that employees participating in the protest would face action, shop closures have continued in several districts.

“There are protests in Kancheepuram, Tambaram, Ariyalur, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Theni and many other districts. Since the tussle is increasingly becoming volatile, we’re discussing further course of action,” a department source said.