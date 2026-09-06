Tasmac tussle: Supervisors to be suspended for protesting closure

CHENNAI: The tussle between Tasmac employees and the department over the suspension of staff has escalated, with supervisors now facing suspension for participating in protests involving closure of liquor shops, even as the department fears the agitation could spread to more districts.
The latest action comes after hundreds of Tasmac employees were suspended within two days following complaints of liquor being sold above the maximum retail price (MRP).
On September 2 (Wednesday), 67 employees were suspended for three months, followed by the suspension of more than 100 employees the next day.
The suspensions triggered protests by Tasmac employees, who shut shops in opposition to the disciplinary action.
Despite a government warning that employees participating in the protest would face action, shop closures have continued in several districts.
“There are protests in Kancheepuram, Tambaram, Ariyalur, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Theni and many other districts. Since the tussle is increasingly becoming volatile, we’re discussing further course of action,” a department source said.
The developments have left the department facing a difficult situation.
Disciplinary action over alleged overcharging has triggered an employee agitation, while action against those participating in the protests could potentially widen the confrontation.
Meanwhile, Prohibition and Excise Minister K Vignesh defended the government’s action against employees accused of overcharging customers.
“The government has already provided employees with a salary hike and other benefits, including advances and shop maintenance charges. Even after this, if they are overcharging customers, it’s not right. We had to take action,” Vignesh added.
The government’s crackdown comes against the backdrop of a 25% pay hike announced by Tasmac on July 7.
During the Assembly discussion on the demands for grants for the Prohibition and Excise Department, Vignesh said that the revision was decided after taking into account the concerns of Tasmac employees, many of whom had been working in the outlets for nearly 23 years.
He had also cautioned employees against selling liquor above the MRP, warning that violations would invite strict disciplinary action.
Under the revised pay structure, Tasmac supervisors will earn a monthly salary of Rs 33,033, while salesmen and assistant salesmen will receive Rs 30,284 and Rs 28,680, respectively.
The government held four rounds of discussions with trade union representatives before finalising the revision.
The revised salaries are applicable from September 1, and will entail an additional expenditure of Rs 486.96 crore to the exchequer.