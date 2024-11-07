Tasmac to roll out digital billing in Chennai suburbs within two weeks to curb overpricing

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) will introduce digital billing in its liquor outlets across Chennai’s suburban areas within the next two weeks.

This initiative aims to address ongoing complaints from customers about being charged Rs 10 above the maximum retail price (MRP) per bottle at certain outlets.

According to a Maalaimalar report, the digital system is expected to improve billing transparency and provide accurate tracking of stock levels and sales.

As part of a pilot program, handheld billing devices were successfully tested in 14 stores in Arakkonam and Ramanathapuram districts.

During the trial, some technical issues were identified and corrected with expert assistance.

Now, the program is ready for implementation, with handheld billing devices set to be introduced in 110 outlets in these districts.

Officials stated that the goal is to deploy digital billing and barcode scanners in all 4,829 stores across Tamil Nadu by December.

This digitalisation will enhance stock management and ensure that customers receive accurate bills, helping curb unauthorized overpricing in Tasmac outlets.