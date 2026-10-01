Tasmac tender case: TN govt to move SC against stay on DVAC probe

The case stems from a complaint lodged by N Elaiyaraja, an MLA of the ruling TVK, alleging that he was offered Rs 35 crore to vote against the Speaker during a proposed no-confidence motion. The whole operation was orchestrated by former minister and DMK leader V Senthilbalaji, the TVK had alleged.



Based on the complaint, the Triplicane police registered a case and arrested 14 people. Among them, three people, including one Ramesh, moved the High Court seeking transfer of the probe from the State police to the CBI, contending that they would not receive a fair and impartial investigation.



Following this, the court stayed the entire proceedings and the investigation by the Triplicane police in the alleged horse-trading case.

Meanwhile, the DVAC booked another case over several transactions between 2020 and 2025, including bar tenders across six districts, transport tenders for 45 depots, demand drafts, dealings between bottle suppliers and distilleries, brand approvals, and transfers of Tasmac officials. Senthilbalaji, Ramesh, and 5 others are among the seven people against whom the DVAC registered the FIR.