Tasmac staff seek job regularisation, action against bullying TVK workers

The state meeting of the union was held in Tiruchy, presided by State Vice President P Muruganandam, and the President, MK Palani Bharathi and General Secretary M Gothandam were special invitees. The meeting pointed out that the Kerala government has regularised the employment of the workers from liquor shops. Stating that 24,000 employees are working in Tasmac outlets across the state, they demanded that the government regularise their employment on par with Kerala.

The meeting aimed to establish a separate agency to collect empty bottles, increase the retirement age to 60 and ensure the shops run in their own building.