Tasmac staff seek job regularisation, action against bullying TVK workers

TIRUCHY: State executive committee meeting of Tasmac employees union held here on Friday resolved to insist on the state government to regularise their employment on par with the neighbouring state of Kerala and appealed to the government to stop the TVK cadres from recording reels from the bars and from threatening the employees. The Tasmac union has also decided to stage a statewide protest on July 7 and 10.
The state meeting of the union was held in Tiruchy, presided by State Vice President P Muruganandam, and the President, MK Palani Bharathi and General Secretary M Gothandam were special invitees. The meeting pointed out that the Kerala government has regularised the employment of the workers from liquor shops. Stating that 24,000 employees are working in Tasmac outlets across the state, they demanded that the government regularise their employment on par with Kerala.
The meeting aimed to establish a separate agency to collect empty bottles, increase the retirement age to 60 and ensure the shops run in their own building.
Meanwhile, they said that the TVK cadre are in the habit of recording reels from the Tasmacbars and threatening the employees. While the court has directed the state government to stop such atrocities, the situation continues, and the TVK members have been attacking and using abusive words against the employees. The meeting demanded proper protection for the employees.
They cited the assurance by the excise minister of fulfilling the demands within 30 days. “If the demands are not fulfilled, the employees would organise a state-level protest in front of all the TASMAC regional offices on July 7 and protest in all districts on July 10,” general secretary Gothandam said.