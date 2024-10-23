TASMAC shops in Madurai to be shut for 3 days for Maruthu brothers’ Guru puja, Thevar Jayanthi

MADURAI: The district administration of Madurai has announced that all TASMAC liquor shops will remain closed for three days, on October 27, 28, and 29, in observance of Guru puja of freedom fighters Maruthu brothers and the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar.

The Guru puja of the Maruthu Pandiyar brothers will take place on Thursday (October 24) in Tiruppattur in Sivaganga district, followed by Thevar Jayanthi celebrations on October 30 at Pasumpon, near Kamuthi in Ramanathapuram district. The events are expected to attract over one lakh attendees, including Tamil Nadu ministers, opposition leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami, other political leaders, and members of the public, as reported by a Daily Thanthi report.

In addition to TASMAC shops, private bars and recreation clubs in Madurai will also remain shut during these three days as part of security and public safety measures. Police have been preparing to deploy extensive security arrangements to ensure the events are conducted smoothly, the report added.