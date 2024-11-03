Tasmac sells liquor worth Rs 438 cr in 2 days this Deepavali; Chennai tops

CHENNAI: The sales of liquor in Tamil Nadu this Deepavali festival might have crossed Rs 438 crore in just two days from Wednesday to Thursday.

However, the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac), which is the monopoly agency in selling liquor in the State was disappointed as the sales of alcohol reduced to about Rs 29 crore compared to last year’s (2023) figure of Rs 467.63 crore during the same festival period.

In connection to liquor sales, Madurai topped the regions followed by Chennai and Tiruchy last year. However, this year the highest revenue was in the Chennai region.

Accordingly, Chennai sold liquor worth Rs 47.16 crore on October 30, which escalated to Rs 54.18 crore on Deepavali day (October 31).

In Madurai, the sales figure was Rs 40.88 crore on October 30 and Rs 47.73 crore on the festival day. In Tiruchy, it was Rs 39.81 crore and Rs 46.51 crore on October 30 and 31, respectively.

In Salem, it was Rs 38.34 crore and Rs 45.18 crore on those two days. And in Coimbatore, it was Rs 36.40 crore and Rs 42.34 crore.

With regard to the reduction in the sales of liquor during this Deepavali festival in the State, a senior Tasmac official said last year the festival fell on November 12, which was on Sunday.

“This year it was on Thursday,” he said.

According to the official, the liquor sales will be high if any festival that comes on weekends. “Most of the consumers especially working in the private sectors could not get leave on Friday after Deepavali this year”, he said adding “Moreover, most of the people would be travelling to their native to celebrate Deepavali only on Wednesday night”.

“Last year, the people started moving to their respective natives on Friday night itself. Therefore, the liquor sales were high on Saturday and it has increased on Deepavali day (Sunday) “, he said.

The Tasmac official also predicted that next year Deepavali is expected to be celebrated on Tuesday, which is the working day after Monday.

“The sales of liquor in 2025 might also dip,” he opined.