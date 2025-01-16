Tasmac sales crosses Rs 450 crore during Pongal festival

CHENNAI: The sale of liquor through the state government-owned Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC)has fetched Rs 454.11 crore during the Pongal festival season.

According to a Maalaimalar report, liquor was sold for Rs 185.65 crore on Jan 13 (Bhogi), while on January 14 (Pongal Day), it soared to Rs 268.46 crore, totaling Rs. 454 crore 11 lakh.

On the occasion of Thiruvalluvar Day yesterday (Jan 15), TASMAC outlets were given a holiday.

It is to be noted that during last year’s Pongal too liquor sales exceeded Rs 450 crore.