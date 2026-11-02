TASMAC retail outlets remain State-run as govt revises rules for private bars

The amendments to the Tamil Nadu Liquor Retail Vending (in Shops and Bars) Rules, 2003, were notified through Government Order issued by the Home, Prohibition and Excise Department on October 23. The notification does not provide for transferring the operation of TASMAC’s retail liquor outlets to private players.

Private parties were already permitted to run bars through a tender process under the earlier rules. The latest amendments revise the authorisation framework, providing for district-level approvals and separate authorisations for individual retail shops and bars. TASMAC will collect the tender amount, remit it to the government by the 25th of the following month and retain one per cent as agency commission.