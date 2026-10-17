TASMAC plans to introduce 4 new beer varieties ahead of Deepavali; prices from Rs 250

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) is planning to introduce four new beer varieties ahead of Deepavali, with prices expected to start at Rs 250, according to a Daily Thanthi report. The proposed additions are part of a plan to introduce 20 new varieties of alcoholic beverages, following discussions on increasing liquor sales during the upcoming festival.
A TASMAC board meeting was held on Saturday to discuss sales strategies for the Deepavali season. During the meeting, officials discussed introducing new liquor products, including beer brands sourced from other states.
The four proposed beer varieties are Bira, Heineken Silver, Simba Roar and Lone Wolf. According to the Daily Thanthi report, Heineken Silver is to be sourced from Karnataka, while Simba Roar and Lone Wolf are to be procured from Chhattisgarh.
The starting price of the new varieties is expected to be at least Rs 250. The beers are proposed to be made available at Elite liquor outlets, which stock a range of premium alcoholic beverages.
Officials said the procurement process would begin once the state government grants the necessary permission. The proposed launch is being planned ahead of Deepavali, though availability will depend on the completion of the approval process.
TASMAC retail outlets and Elite shops across Tamil Nadu sell more than 800 different liquor products, including brandy, whisky, rum, gin, vodka and beer. These products are manufactured at local distilleries or procured from other states.
According to the report, 17 varieties of beer are currently available in the category cited, including Kingfisher British Empire, SNJ 10000, Spiel Triple Strong, Black Pearl, Tuborg, Carlsberg, Budweiser, Haywards 5000, Godfather, Boom, Max 11000, Zingaro, Kalyani Black Label, Bullet, Woodpecker and Black Buster.
TASMAC currently procures 21 varieties of beer along with seven other categories of alcoholic beverages, according to the report. With the proposed addition of four new beer varieties, the number of beer varieties in this procurement category is expected to rise to 25.
The introduction of the new products remains subject to government approval. The timing of their availability at Elite outlets will depend on when the required permissions are granted and procurement arrangements are completed.