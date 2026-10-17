TASMAC plans to introduce 4 new beer varieties ahead of Deepavali; prices from Rs 250

Four new beer varieties proposed for TASMAC

The four proposed beer varieties are Bira, Heineken Silver, Simba Roar and Lone Wolf. According to the Daily Thanthi report, Heineken Silver is to be sourced from Karnataka, while Simba Roar and Lone Wolf are to be procured from Chhattisgarh.

The starting price of the new varieties is expected to be at least Rs 250. The beers are proposed to be made available at Elite liquor outlets, which stock a range of premium alcoholic beverages.

Officials said the procurement process would begin once the state government grants the necessary permission. The proposed launch is being planned ahead of Deepavali, though availability will depend on the completion of the approval process.