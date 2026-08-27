Tasmac plans statewide rollout of automated RVMs

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation has invited bids to install reverse vending machines (RVMs) at its 4,068 retail outlets.

The decision follows a pilot project conducted at selected Tasmac shops in Chennai, where the machines reportedly received an encouraging response from customers.

Nearly 80 per cent of the empty liquor bottles sold through outlets covered by the pilot project were returned using the machines, according to a senior Tasmac official.

The corporation has, therefore, decided to introduce the automated system throughout the state. The rollout is expected to be carried out in phases.

During the first phase, priority will be given to shops located in urban areas and high-revenue outlets that sell a large number of bottles. The system will subsequently be extended to other retail shops.