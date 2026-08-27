Tasmac plans statewide rollout of automated RVMs

CHENNAI: Customers purchasing liquor from Tasmac outlets could soon return empty bottles through automated machines and receive the Rs 10 refundable deposit digitally, as the corporation prepares to expand its bottle buy-back system across Tamil Nadu.
The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation has invited bids to install reverse vending machines (RVMs) at its 4,068 retail outlets.
The decision follows a pilot project conducted at selected Tasmac shops in Chennai, where the machines reportedly received an encouraging response from customers.
Nearly 80 per cent of the empty liquor bottles sold through outlets covered by the pilot project were returned using the machines, according to a senior Tasmac official.
The corporation has, therefore, decided to introduce the automated system throughout the state. The rollout is expected to be carried out in phases.
During the first phase, priority will be given to shops located in urban areas and high-revenue outlets that sell a large number of bottles. The system will subsequently be extended to other retail shops.
Under the proposed arrangement, customers returning empty bottles will have to scan the code printed on each bottle before placing it inside the machine. The Rs 10 deposit collected when the liquor was purchased will then be transferred digitally to the customer through a QR code or Unified Payments Interface-based payment system.
The automated machines are intended to address difficulties associated with the existing bottle buy-back programme. At present, Tasmac employees must manually receive, store and handle returned bottles, adding considerably to their workload and creating storage problems at several outlets.
The buy-back scheme requires customers to pay an additional refundable deposit of Rs 10 for every liquor bottle purchased. The amount is reimbursed when the empty bottle is returned to a Tasmac outlet. The scheme was introduced following directions from the Madras High Court in cases concerning liquor bottles discarded in forests and tourist destinations.
Such waste posed a threat to wildlife and created environmental and safety hazards. Tasmac initially implemented the programme in the Nilgiris in 2023 before gradually extending it to other parts of Tamil Nadu.
After the TVK government assumed office, the corporation began exploring automated collection as a way to simplify bottle returns and reduce pressure on retail employees.
Following the Chennai trial, Tasmac has decided to undertake the statewide expansion through a tender process. Officials believe the machines will improve bottle recovery rates, promote responsible disposal and make refunds more convenient for customers.