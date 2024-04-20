Tasmac outlets reopen after 3 days, to be shut on April 21

CHENNAI: After a gap of three days, the liquor shops in Tamil Nadu were opened on Saturday.

However, the Tasmac outlets would be closed again on Sunday on the account of Mahaveer Jayanthi.

The liquor shops were closed from April 17 to April 19 due to general elections and as a part of model code of conduct.

Even all the liquor bars in the hotels of different categories were also closed for three days.

Due to the closure of Tasmac liquor shops from April 17, the sales of liquor on April 15 and April 16 alone touched Rs 250 crore since most of the consumers stocked the liquor.

A senior official from Tasmac said that the liquor shops will also be closed on May 1.