Tasmac liquor suspected in Tiruchy duo’s death; probe on

TIRUCHY: Two persons who reportedly consumed liquor after purchasing it from a Tasmac outlet in Tiruchy died on Saturday and police are investigating the cause of death.

It is said that Muniyandi (60), a mason from Thachankurichi in Tiruchy, along with his friend Sivakumar (48) from the same area, had purchased liquor from a Tasmac outlet from Thachankurichi on Friday evening and consumed it in the bar itself.

After consuming the liquor, the duo left for their homes. On reaching home, Muniyandi developed diarrhoea and soon fainted.

He was rushed to the Lalgudi GH from where he was referred to Tiruchy GH on Saturday after his condition deteriorated. However, he succumbed on his way to the hospital.

Meanwhile, his friend Sivakumar, who went to sleep without having his dinner, did not wake up even after a long time on Saturday morning. When the family members woke him up, he failed to respond. Soon they rushed him to the Lalgudi GH, where the doctors declared him dead.

On information, Lalgudi DSP Ajay Thangam rushed to the spot and conducted an investigation. The police also sent both bodies to Tiruchy GH for forensic analysis. Further investigations are on.