Tasmac intruding even Pulicat birds’ space, says Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss condemned the State government for allowing a Tasmac outlet allegedly inside the bird sanctuary in Pulicat.

Anbumani stated that a patta was issued illegally for the land parcel where the new liquor shop has been opened. “Moreover, the shop building lies on the natural drain. It will block rainwater during rain, causing flooding. Also, an approach road has been laid to connect the shop,” Anbumani he added.

Saying that allowing liquor outlets in bird sanctuaries is illegal, Anbumani recalled that the Tasmac shop was earlier functioning in the town, causing issues, forcing the officials to shift the shop to the new location.

“If permission is denied for a liquor shop to function in a particular location, the shop should be sealed. But an alternate location has been given, which is wrong. It is unacceptable to construct a building against the norms inside a bird sanctuary,” he said.