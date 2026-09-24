Tasmac hikes remuneration for retail shop employees

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) has enhanced the monthly consolidated remuneration of employees working in its retail vending shops with effect from September 1, implementing a decision announced by Prohibition and Excise Minister K Vignesh in the Assembly.
In an order dated September 22, Tasmac Managing Director K Nanthakumar directed senior regional managers and district managers to implement the revised remuneration. The decision follows representations from various trade unions and labour associations seeking enhanced remuneration and other welfare measures.
Under the revised structure, the monthly remuneration of supervisors has been increased from Rs 22,313 to Rs 33,023, a hike of Rs 10,710. For salesmen, the remuneration has been raised from Rs 19,413 to Rs 30,284, an increase of Rs 10,871. The remuneration of assistant salesmen has been enhanced from Rs 17,925 to Rs 28,680, representing an increase of Rs 10,755.
The order said the Tasmac Board of Directors had considered the demands raised by employee organisations and approved various welfare measures, including the enhancement of monthly consolidated remuneration. The Managing Director was authorised to take the necessary consequential action to implement the measures.
The order also revised the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) contribution structure from the September 2026 wage month. The employee's share, calculated at 12% of the enhanced remuneration, will be recovered from the monthly pay, while Tasmac will bear the employer's 12% share as approved by the Board.
Senior regional managers and district managers have been instructed to ensure that the revised remuneration is reflected in pay bills, service records and establishment returns. They have also been directed to ensure that the EPF contributions are duly credited to the accounts of all eligible employees.