Tasmac hikes remuneration for retail shop employees

The order said the Tasmac Board of Directors had considered the demands raised by employee organisations and approved various welfare measures, including the enhancement of monthly consolidated remuneration. The Managing Director was authorised to take the necessary consequential action to implement the measures.

The order also revised the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) contribution structure from the September 2026 wage month. The employee's share, calculated at 12% of the enhanced remuneration, will be recovered from the monthly pay, while Tasmac will bear the employer's 12% share as approved by the Board.

Senior regional managers and district managers have been instructed to ensure that the revised remuneration is reflected in pay bills, service records and establishment returns. They have also been directed to ensure that the EPF contributions are duly credited to the accounts of all eligible employees.