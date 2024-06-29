Tasmac employees association call for new sales rules to manage sales

CHENNAI: The Tasmac employees association has requested the state government to bring in new rules and regulations in the system to help them manage the sales in a better manner.

Speaking about the issue, Dhanasekaran, General Secretary of the Tamil Nadu TASMAC Employees' Association said that those who come to buy one bottle of alcohol end up buying two or three.

And those who visit the Tasmac bars make the waiters buy several bottles of liquor.

"While we do not know if they are hoarding these bottles to drink or sell it in the black market, when they get caught with the cops they immediately point fingers at the Tasmac employees," he said.

To put an end to this, we request that new rules be made for TASMAC sales in which it should be specified if we should check the Aadhar cards of the buyers and also how many bottles can be sold per person, he added.