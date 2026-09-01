Tasmac earnings cross Rs 50,000 crore

CHENNAI: Tasmac, the liquor retailer that has been drawing considerable flak for various reasons, generated Rs 50,845 crore for the Tamil Nadu government in 2025-26, up around 5% from the previous year's Rs 48,381 crore, according to the 2026-27 policy note of the Home, Prohibition and Excise Department.
This is the first time that the corporation’s revenue has crossed the Rs 50,000-crore mark, and the income accounts for nearly 26% of the State’s own tax revenue.
Of that, VAT contributed Rs 39,010 crore, while excise duty brought in Rs 11,836 crore.
In the first four months of FY27, Tasmac has already generated Rs 17,855 crore, with revenue expected to grow 5.3% this year.