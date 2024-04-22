Tasmac compensates four dry days by getting more than Rs 300 crore revenue

CHENNAI: Tasmac has somehow compensated the recent four dry days by fetching a revenue of about Rs 300 crore.

Tasmac liquor outlets were closed from April 17 to April 19 due to general elections and also a part of Model Code of Conduct.

Pointing out that usual liquor sales per day in Tamil Nadu on an average is about Rs 120 to Rs 150 crore during week ends, a senior Tasmac official said the total liquor sales on April 15 and April 16 was about Rs 500 crore, an additional of Rs 200 crore revenue.

Though the liquor outlets were opened on April 20 (Saturday), the next day it was a dry day due to Mahavir Jayanthi on Sunday.

"The liquor sales on Saturday also touched Rs 250 crore as the consumers wanted to stock the liquor for the next day", he added.

The Tasmac official said that as the sales were around Rs 200 to Rs 250 crore each on April 15, April 16 and April 21, the total revenue was about Rs 700 crore.

"If the calculation was done to the original sales of liquor on usual days, it would be only around Rs 450 crore", he said adding "however, Tasmac has earned an additional revenue of Rs 250 crore through liquor sales, which could compensate for the dry days".