Tasmac can’t take action against workers without proper inquiry: Madras HC

The secretary of the Tamil Nadu Tasmac Salesmen Welfare Association filed a petition before the High Court challenging a circular issued by the managing director of the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) on July 24.

The impugned circular prescribes penalties for overcharging customers, and provides for apportioning the penalty amount between the salesperson and supervisor under certain circumstances. It also provides for progressive disciplinary action for subsequent infractions, including temporary removal from service, punitive transfer, and other disciplinary measures.

For a third alleged instance, the circular prescribes issuing a charge memo, conducting a formal inquiry and, upon proof of the alleged misconduct, termination of service.