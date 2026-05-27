Tasmac bottle buyback scheme to be outsourced, assures TN minister Vignesh

CHENNAI: The State government assured that the empty bottle buyback scheme in Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) outlets would be implemented through an outsourcing model by the end of June.
Excise and Prohibition Minister K Vignesh gave the assurance after Tasmac operations were disrupted in several districts, including Erode, Salem, Tirupur, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, and Dharmapuri, where employees reportedly did not open shops demanding implementation of the scheme through private outsourcing.
In a statement, the minister said the government had decided to implement the empty bottle collection and buyback scheme through outsourced agencies before the end of June.
He added that the government would file an affidavit before the Madras High Court regarding the implementation process before formally rolling out the system across the State.
Minister Vignesh noted that the court had already directed the State government to implement the bottle buyback scheme.