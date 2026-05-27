Tasmac bottle buyback scheme to be outsourced, assures TN minister Vignesh

Excise and Prohibition Minister K Vignesh gave the assurance after Tasmac operations were disrupted in several districts, including Erode, Salem, Tirupur, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, and Dharmapuri, where employees reportedly did not open shops demanding implementation of the scheme through private outsourcing.



In a statement, the minister said the government had decided to implement the empty bottle collection and buyback scheme through outsourced agencies before the end of June.