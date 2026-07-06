Tasmac extends operation of bars by two more months

CHENNAI: Bringing an end to the uncertainty, at least for a brief while, the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) has decided to extend the operation of bars attached to its retail outlets by two more months until the process of awarding fresh licences is completed, according to senior officials of the corporation.
According to the Tasmac Bar Owners' Association, the decision was taken at a meeting of the Tasmac Board held at the Secretariat on Monday (July 6).
It is believed that the two-month extension would enable the corporation to complete the process of inviting fresh tenders and selecting eligible operators following the expiry of the existing two-year licence period.
"The administration has granted a two-month extension to facilitate the issuance of fresh tenders and the selection of qualified bar operators," said representatives of the Bar Owners Association.
The existing licences were awarded in 2024 during the previous DMK regime for a period of two years.
However, Tasmac was unable to float fresh tenders before the licences expired because of the Assembly elections and the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. The licences expired in January this year after which the period was extended for six months. The extended period also expired on June 30.
Following the formation of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government, the corporation has initiated steps to invite fresh tenders for operating Tasmac bars across the State.
The Tasmac Bar Owners' Association had earlier submitted a representation seeking a three-month extension, citing the livelihood concerns of thousands of workers employed in Tasmac bars.
Meanwhile, reports claimed that the government was considering various steps to revamp the much-derided corporation, including regularising its employees, while also cracking down on the practice of collecting additional amounts over and above the maximum retail price for each bottle.