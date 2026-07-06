Tasmac extends operation of bars by two more months

According to the Tasmac Bar Owners' Association, the decision was taken at a meeting of the Tasmac Board held at the Secretariat on Monday (July 6).

It is believed that the two-month extension would enable the corporation to complete the process of inviting fresh tenders and selecting eligible operators following the expiry of the existing two-year licence period.

"The administration has granted a two-month extension to facilitate the issuance of fresh tenders and the selection of qualified bar operators," said representatives of the Bar Owners Association.