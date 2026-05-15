TASMAC bar owners oppose closure order, seek time to relocate shops

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu TASMAC Bar Owners’ Association has urged the State-run liquor retailer to reconsider its decision to shut 717 liquor outlets located near places of worship, educational institutions and bus stands, saying the move would severely impact lakhs of workers and families dependent on the trade.
In a representation submitted to TASMAC managing director on Friday, association president N Anbarasan objected to the order issued through press release No. 007 dated May 12, 2026, and sought adequate time for relocation of the affected shops.
The association said TASMAC had not invested in setting up the liquor outlets and that bar owners themselves identified locations, developed infrastructure and established shops in compliance with official guidelines. It said crores of rupees had been spent on buildings, electricity connections, maintenance and other facilities, while TASMAC provided only nominal rent.
Anbarasan said bar owners had raised investments through bank and private loans and were continuing to pay monthly EMIs. He claimed the sudden closure order had pushed lakhs of employees, their families and bar operators into uncertainty.
The letter said building owners and licence holders had invested several lakhs of rupees in construction and related works by availing loans and using personal savings. Hundreds of workers’ families were directly and indirectly dependent on the business, it added.
Referring to the chief minister’s announcement on May 12 directing the closure of 717 TASMAC outlets within two weeks, the association argued that the timeline was too short and violated the principles of natural justice.
“It is impossible to close shops within such a short period without causing severe financial distress,” the association said, adding that immediate closure without proper notice would be contrary to the government’s own announcement.
The association urged TASMAC to halt the immediate closure process and grant sufficient time under the Tamil Nadu Liquor Retail Vending Rules for affected operators to present their case and shift the outlets to alternative locations.
It also appealed to the government to consider the livelihoods of workers and the huge investments made by bar owners and building owners before implementing the closure order.