TASMAC bar owners oppose closure order, seek time to relocate shops

In a representation submitted to TASMAC managing director on Friday, association president N Anbarasan objected to the order issued through press release No. 007 dated May 12, 2026, and sought adequate time for relocation of the affected shops.

The association said TASMAC had not invested in setting up the liquor outlets and that bar owners themselves identified locations, developed infrastructure and established shops in compliance with official guidelines. It said crores of rupees had been spent on buildings, electricity connections, maintenance and other facilities, while TASMAC provided only nominal rent.

Anbarasan said bar owners had raised investments through bank and private loans and were continuing to pay monthly EMIs. He claimed the sudden closure order had pushed lakhs of employees, their families and bar operators into uncertainty.