Tasmac administration orders to provide liquor receipts to customers

CHENNAI: The Tasmac administration on Sunday instructed workers to provide liquor receipts to consumers requested by them at Tasmac stores.

In a statement, the administration said, "Liquor requested by consumers should be provided with receipts.”

It has also been stated that there should be no discrepancy between the sales figures and the handheld device figures, and if there is any discrepancy, a 50 percent penalty with GST will be collected from the respective shop, according to a Daily Thanthi report.