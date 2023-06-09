Target for kuruvai coverage 5 lakh acres this season: Minister

TIRUCHY: Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam, who convened an interaction meeting with the farmers in Thanjavur on Thursday, said that over 5 lakh acres of kuruvai cultivation has been planned this season.

Farmers, representatives from various farmers associations, agri officials and the elected members from seven districts from the Delta region took part in the meeting called ahead of kuruvai cultivation in the Delta.

Speaking to reporters, Agriculture Minister Panneerselvam said, the kuruvai cultivation was undertaken in an area of 3.26 lakh acres in 2018 and it was 2.91 lakh acres in 2019. While, the acreage was increased in 2020 with 4.70 lakh acres and in 2021 it was 4.91 lakh acres, while during 2022, the kuruvai was cultivated in an area of 5.36 lakh acres, he said.

Pointing out that the cultivation acreage has increased in the past two years, the Minister said that it has been planned to cultivate kuruvai in more than 5 lakh acres this season. “Already, 4,045 tonnes of paddy seeds have been distributed and there is a stock of 4,046 tonnes available. Similarly, a quantity of 7,289 tonnes of the fertilisers like urea and DAP have been stocked and proper desilt works are also underway and this would certainly help to realize the target,” said the Minister.

He said that an adequate quantity of water is available in the Mettur reservoir and steps are being undertaken to get the due May and June monthly share of water from Karnataka.

Responding to a quarry on dam construction at Mekedatu by Karnataka, the Agriculture Minister said that the Chief Minister and Ministers have already voiced against the Karnataka government’s move. “The new Karnataka government has been speaking in accordance with the situation in the state, but still, we will initiate all legal steps to ensure our rights,” he added.

Earlier, the farmers demanded the Minister to develop drought and rain tolerant paddy, crop loan through cooperative banks based on the acreage of cultivation, immediate disbursement of crop loans for farmers who take up kuruvai cultivation. The farmers also demanded to ensure adequate stocks of seeds and fertilisers and demanded to introduce a new cultivation season as Rabi and Kharif seasons are not applicable to Tamil Nadu.

The farmers urged the state government to take care of the kuruvai insurance, as private insurance firms do not show interest and the Minister promised the farmers that the insurance would be taken care of by the state government.