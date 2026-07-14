TARATDAC condemns violence against PwDs, urges to uphold dignity

In a press release, the organisation expressed concern that persons with disabilities continue to face physical assaults, discrimination and humiliation despite the existence of laws intended to safeguard their rights.

The association said that incidents of violence have become increasingly frequent and have created fear and insecurity among the disabled community.



The organisation referred to a recent incident in Tiruvallur district where a government school teacher allegedly assaulted a student with disabilities on July 7. While acknowledging that disciplinary action may be taken if a student commits a mistake, the association stressed that such action must never involve physical violence or humiliation. It stated that corporal punishment is unacceptable under any circumstances and violates the rights and dignity of children with disabilities.