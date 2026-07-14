TARATDAC condemns violence against PwDs, urges to uphold dignity

CHENNAI: The TN Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC), affiliated with the National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled (NPRD), has strongly condemned the recent attacks and violence against persons with disabilities in different parts of Tamil Nadu and urged the state government to take immediate steps to ensure their safety and dignity.
In a press release, the organisation expressed concern that persons with disabilities continue to face physical assaults, discrimination and humiliation despite the existence of laws intended to safeguard their rights.
The association said that incidents of violence have become increasingly frequent and have created fear and insecurity among the disabled community.
The organisation referred to a recent incident in Tiruvallur district where a government school teacher allegedly assaulted a student with disabilities on July 7. While acknowledging that disciplinary action may be taken if a student commits a mistake, the association stressed that such action must never involve physical violence or humiliation. It stated that corporal punishment is unacceptable under any circumstances and violates the rights and dignity of children with disabilities.
TARATDAC further noted that teachers play a crucial role in nurturing students and should act with patience, compassion and responsibility. According to the organisation, educational institutions must provide a safe and inclusive environment where children with disabilities can learn without fear of abuse or discrimination.
The association called upon the TN government to ensure the strict implementation of laws protecting persons with disabilities and to take prompt action against those responsible for acts of violence. It also urged the School Education Department to strengthen monitoring mechanisms in schools, create greater awareness among teachers regarding the rights of children with disabilities, and prevent the recurrence of such incidents.
Concluding its statement, TARATDAC appealed to the government, educational authorities and society at large to work together to uphold the rights, dignity and safety of persons with disabilities and ensure that educational institutions remain spaces of equality, respect and inclusion for every child.