TANUVAS releases provisional rank list of BVSC & AH and B Tech eligible candidates

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) on Wednesday released the provisional rank list of eligible candidates BVSC & AH and BTech for the academic year 2024-25.

According to the release issued by the Admission Committee Chairman of Tanuvas, the provisional rank list of eligible candidates BVSC & AH (academic, vocational and special categories) and BTech (academic and special categories) for the academic year 2024-25 released by the university at https://adm.tanuvas.ac.in and https://tanuvas.ac.in.

"The counselling date for BVSc & AH and BTech (Food Technology / Poultry Technology and Dairy Technology) will be intimated later. For any queries related to Provisional rank list Contact 044-29997348/2999 7349 or send Email to admission@tanuvas.org.in," the statement read.

For the BVSC & AH degree programme (academic stream) a total of 15 students have secured an aggregate mark of 200 out of 200.

Dhivya G of Villupuram, Abishree V of Erode, Surya K M of Villupuram, Aswitha K of Madurai and Naveena R of Ariyalur district positioned top 5 ranks by securing aggregate marks of 200 out of 200.

For BTech degree programme, Dhivya G of Villupuram placed first rank with an aggregate mark of 200 out of 200, followed by Durgadevi P of Ariyalur (199.500), Abinaya R of Ariyalur (199.500), Manoj Karthik R of Thiruvannamalai (198.500) and Sargunapriya S of Dharmapuri district (198.500).

Among the Government School studied aspirants under 7.5 per cent preferential reservation, for BVSC & AH degree programme, Ashokpriyan P of Dharmapuri district secured the first by securing aggregate marks of 199.500 out of 200.000, followed by Ragavi R of Dharmapuri (199.000), Udhayakumar S of Erode (198.500), Balaji K of Dharmapuri (198.500) and Hariraj V of Ranipet (198.000).

For BTech degree programme Kanimozhi K of Kalakurichi (196.500), Nandha R of Ariyalur (193.000), Ragavi R of Ariyalur (191.000), Janthnisha K of Salem (189.500) and Santhiya JS of Namakkal (189.000) secured the first five ranks.

The university received 17,497 applications of which 14,497 were for BVSc and AH degree programme and 3,000 were for B.Tech (Food Technology / Poultry Technology / Dairy Technology) degree programmes.