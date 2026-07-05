Tanuvas-led study decodes epigenetic basis of resilience in indigenous chickens

The epigenetic basis of resilience refers to how environmental factors (like stress, trauma, diet, or social support) physically alter the way your genes behave, without changing your underlying DNA sequence.

The findings, published in Scientific Reports, a Nature Portfolio journal, demonstrate that indigenous chicken breeds possess distinct DNA methylation patterns that regulate genes associated with adaptability, offering fresh insights into why native birds outperform commercial poultry under challenging environmental conditions despite their relatively lower production potential.

The study was led by Dr Malarmathi Muthusamy of the Department of Animal Genetics and Breeding, Veterinary College and Research Institute, Namakkal, under Tanuvas. The research brought together scientists from Tanuvas, the University of Georgia and Berry College in the US, ICAR-Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Pudukkottai, under Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), and the University of Jos, Nigeria.

The researchers compared the genome-wide DNA methylation profiles of four indigenous Indian chicken breeds – Aseel, Kadaknath, Nicobari and Naked Neck – with those of commercial broiler and layer chickens. Using Oxford Nanopore long-read sequencing, they mapped two key epigenetic modifications, 5-methylcytosine (5mC) and 5-hydroxymethylcytosine (5hmC), which regulate gene activity without altering the DNA sequence.

The analysis identified between 11.9 million and 44.5 million methylation sites across the six breeds, with each exhibiting a distinct methylation landscape. More than 6,979 differentially methylated regions (DMRs) were detected in every indigenous breed when compared with commercial broilers and layers, highlighting substantial differences in the regulation of genes governing adaptation, productivity and physiological functions.

Principal component analysis clearly distinguished indigenous breeds from commercial strains based on their methylation profiles, while the researchers observed consistently higher methylation levels in native chickens across multiple genomic regions, indicating stronger epigenetic regulation linked to environmental resilience.

“Our findings reveal that each breed possesses a unique methylation landscape shaped by its evolutionary and environmental history. These epigenetic signatures provide valuable insights into the mechanisms that enable indigenous chickens to survive and perform under diverse production systems,” the researchers said.