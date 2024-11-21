Tanuvas holds 24th convocation in Chennai; fisheries minister skips event

CHENNAI: The 24th Convocation of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Tanuvas) was held on November 20 (Wednesday) at Madras Veterinary College, Chennai.

TN Governor and the Chancellor of Tanuvas RN Ravi presided over the function and conferred the degrees. However, the pro-chancellor, and Minister for Fisheries, Fishermen Welfare, and Animal Husbandry Anitha Radhakrishnan skipped the convocation.

V Ram Prasath Manohar, chairman of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, delivered the convocation address. KN Selvakumar, Vice-Chancellor, Tanuvas, delivered the welcome address and report for the convocation of Tanuvas. Members of the Board of Management and Academic Council of Tanuvas also participated.

A total of 588 graduates (262 women and 326 men) were awarded degrees and diplomas, of which 437 received in person. A total of 44 graduates (24 women and 20 men) were conferred with Doctor of Philosophy (PhD). Further, 40 graduates were conferred with Master of Veterinary Science and 12 with Master of Technology degrees.

Among the UG programmes, 371 were conferred with Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry, and 69 received B Tech – 32 in food technology, 21 in poultry technology, and 16 in dairy technology. Additionally, 47 PG diplomas, comprising 9 completed in regular mode, were also conferred during the convocation.

A total of 127 medals were awarded for academic excellence and performance of the graduates and 6 medals were awarded for the faculty. One endowment was newly instituted by the University.

Thilahayswari J, Ruthrakumar, R, Kazipeta Sarayu, Mahalakshmi, S, Chhavi Gupta, Sivapriya G, and Chandru M received awards for achievements in their respective degrees.