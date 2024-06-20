TANUVAS extends online application date to June 28 for candidates

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) on Thursday informed that the last date for submission of online applications for Undergraduate programs has been extended up to June 28.

According to the statement issued by the Chairman of Admission Committee (UG), TANUVAS, as per the request of parents and students the last date for online applications for B.V.Sc and AH and B.Tech, programme is extended till June 28, 5 pm for Tamil Nadu candidates.

"The last date for submission of online application for NRI/ Wards of NRI/NRI sponsored and Foreign National category is July 5, 2024, at 5 pm. For more details, visit the university website adm.tanuvas.ac.in," the chairman said.

TANUVAS invited applications for Undergraduate (B.V.Sc and AH/ B.Tech) admission for the year 2024-25 from the candidates of Tamil Nadu through online from June 3, 10 am to June 21, 5 pm.

So far, 13,978 applications have been received online, in which 11,586 candidates have applied for B.V.Sc and AH and 2,392 candidates for B.Tech courses as on June 19, 2024.