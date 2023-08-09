CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University on Wednesday announced the counselling schedule for BVSc, AH and B.Tech. admission under TANUVAS counselling for BVSc, AH to begin on August 16

"Counselling for special categories, 7.5% reservation for government school students and B Tech first round will be held in the Madras Veterinary College campus, Vepery. For special categories such as sports, children of ex-servicemen and differently abled, the counselling will be held on August 16. For 7.5% reservation, the counselling will be held on August 17.

For B.Tech first round candidates, the counselling will be held on August 18," said a release from TANUVAS.

"General online counselling for BVSc and AH will be conducted through online mode. The date, time and schedule will be informed later. For further details, candidates can view the university website www.adm.tanuvas.ac.in or www.tanuvas.ac.in. Those who attend the counselling are requested to be present at the counselling venue before one hour, " it added.