TANUVAS allots UG seats to 159 candidates

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) on Friday said that it has allotted undergraduate seats to 159 candidates.

"331 students had presented for counselling to BVSc and AH and B Tech admission on August 16, 17 and 18. And seats were allotted to 159 students, " said a release from TANUVAS.

Further, the UG Admission Committee Chairman of TANUVAS said that BVSc and AH (academic and vocational) online admission registration commences from Saturday (August 19) up to August 22 at https://adm.tanuvas.ac.in based on the cutoff marks released in website according to the categories.

"The selected candidates can download their admission letter from August 25 onwards and the candidates are requested to join the respective colleges on or before September 8. For further information visit https://adm.tanuvas.ac.in, " the official said.