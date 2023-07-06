Tantransco writes to NPCIL to advance KKNPP refuelling

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation (Tantransco) has written to the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) chairman and managing director seeking to prepone refuelling activity of 1,000 MW Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant Unit -I to ensure the plant’s generation availability during the second fortnight of January 2024 considering power demand.



Kudankulam Unit - I and II with a total generation capacity of 2,000 MW supply 1,138 MW to Tamil Nadu, including 575 MW from Unit- I alone.

The KKNPP Unit-I was scheduled to be shut down for the refuelling activity from December 16, 2023 to February 28, 2024 for 75 days. “Since the planned refuelling activity of KKNPP Unit - I fall during the demand raising period from the end of January to February 2024, it is requested to prepone the refuelling activity for KKNPP Unit - I from November 2023 to January 2024 and the generation may be made available from second fortnight of January 2024,” Tantransco MD wrote in his letter to NPCIL CMD.

A senior Tangedco official said that they have been insisting the NPCIL shut down the nuclear power plants for refuelling during the wind power season or monsoon period. “During the wind power season and monsoon period, we could manage the power demand without Kudankulam units considering the lesser demand and availability of wind power. If the KKNPP unit is shut down during January and February, we will be forced to procure power from the market at higher prices to meet the power demand,” the official added.

Interestingly, the KKNPP unit - I is scheduled for refuelling after it switched to more advanced fuel which allows continuous operation of the plant for 18 months as against the 12-month operating cycle. Rosatom supplied the advanced fuel in May-June last year and the Unit-I loaded with the latest fuel is performing satisfactorily, Union MoS for Atomic Energy Dr Jitendra Singh told LS.