TANSTIA urges CM to get Rs 1000 cr relief from Centre for MSMEs

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association (TANSTIA) on Tuesday urged Chief Minister M K Stalin to seek an additional Rs 1000 crore financial assistance from the Union government for the MSMEs in SIDCO industrial park in Chennai that have also faced the fury of cyclonic storm Michaung.

President of TANSTIA K Mariappan, in a statement, welcomed the CM's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking Rs 5060 crore as interim relief fund to take up relief measures in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet diaricts that faced the wrath of the cyclonic storm. Meanwhile, he urged the CM to request the Union Government to release Rs 1000 crore from the national disaster relief fund in addition to Rs 5060 crore to help the small and medium industries in industrial parks in Chennai.

Several hundreds MSMEs have been flooded due to the intensified rainfall and it caused severe damage to the machinery. In several units, the machines were totally submerged due to waterlogging and it caused damage to the tune of Rs 1000 crore, he said.

He also appealed to the CM to direct the officials to conduct inspection in the industrial parks and assess the damages in a bid to help them with relief aid from the Centre. He also urged the CM to ensure the central team that would visit the affected districts to visit the industrial parks to get the real picture.

MSMEs were not enrolled in the list of industries, which receive assistance from the National Disaster Management Authority if they face damages and losses due to national calamities, he said and urged the CM to take necessary measures to enlist MSMEs in the list.