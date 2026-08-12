TANSCHE mentorship helps govt college students enter premier institutions

The Basic Science Promotion Programme, introduced under a GO in June 2025 from the Higher Education Department, provides intensive academic training and continuous free mentorship to undergraduate and postgraduate students in mathematics, physics and chemistry.

In the first batch, 180 students were selected for structured training and regular academic guidance to prepare for national-level entrance examinations. Of them, 17 students qualified in GATE and IIT-JAM exams, while seven students secured admission to premier institutions. They gained admission to institutions including IIT Madras, IIT Tirupati, NIT Puducherry and NIT Calicut.

Following the success of the first batch, TANSCHE has continued to provide mentorship to the selected students throughout their programmes. The council has also proposed that the government meet the academic expenses of students who secured admission to premier institutions through the programme.