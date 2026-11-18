MADURAI: The Madurai City Police on Tuesday successfully recovered the entire 11.384 kg of gold and diamond jewellery, valued at Rs 15 crore, stolen from the Tanishq showroom in the city, following the arrest of the key accused, Nishanth.
Addressing reporters at the SS Colony police station after examining the recovered items, Madurai City Police Commissioner S Rajendran said the police had initially estimated that 15 to 18 kg had been stolen; however, upon verifying the showroom’s stock registers, the police confirmed that the actual quantity was 11.384 kg, all of which has now been recovered.
On Monday, the police arrested the main accused, S Nishanth (25), near Dharmapuri and recovered 5.384 kg of gold and diamond jewellery from various places in Madurai. He has been remanded in judicial custody until December 1.
Two days earlier, on November 14, the police had arrested Nishanth’s father, Suresh (50), and his girlfriend, Meenakshi (23), and recovered about 6 kg of jewellery hidden in agricultural land near the Madakulam tank. Both have been remanded in judicial custody until November 29.
The preliminary investigation indicated that greed for a luxurious lifestyle and the need to repay debts acted as primary catalysts for the crime, the Commissioner noted.
Highlighting that Nishanth allegedly exploited ongoing construction and renovation work at the newly opened Tanishq showroom to carry out the heist, the Commissioner said that after the robbery, he contacted his father Suresh and handed over a bag containing the jewellery, which Suresh kept at home.
The police will investigate when Suresh became aware of the robbery and what role he played in concealing the jewellery, he added. His girlfriend Meenakshi knew about the robbery and where the jewellery was hidden. The recoveries followed an analysis of telephone conversations, he said.
Pointing to lapses at the showroom, the Commissioner said the burglar alarm installed on the premises was not working. “Had the showroom installed CCTV cameras at the back of the building, it would have helped us nab the accused much earlier,” he said. A paint-like substance used to cover one of the CCTV cameras will be sent for laboratory examination, he said.
The police made a breakthrough by spotting a tattoo on Nishanth's hand in the showroom’s CCTV footage, which led them to the 2023 case under Section 304(A) (causing death by negligence).
The probe indicates that Nishanth alone was directly involved in the robbery, but it is too early to rule out the involvement of showroom employees or others, the Commissioner said, adding that the police will examine Nishanth’s mobile phone to determine if he learned heist techniques from YouTube or other social media platforms.
The full sequence of events, and any involvement of others, will be established only after the three accused are taken into police custody for further inquiry.