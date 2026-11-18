Addressing reporters at the SS Colony police station after examining the recovered items, Madurai City Police Commissioner S Rajendran said the police had initially estimated that 15 to 18 kg had been stolen; however, upon verifying the showroom’s stock registers, the police confirmed that the actual quantity was 11.384 kg, all of which has now been recovered.

On Monday, the police arrested the main accused, S Nishanth (25), near Dharmapuri and recovered 5.384 kg of gold and diamond jewellery from various places in Madurai. He has been remanded in judicial custody until December 1.

Two days earlier, on November 14, the police had arrested Nishanth’s father, Suresh (50), and his girlfriend, Meenakshi (23), and recovered about 6 kg of jewellery hidden in agricultural land near the Madakulam tank. Both have been remanded in judicial custody until November 29.

The preliminary investigation indicated that greed for a luxurious lifestyle and the need to repay debts acted as primary catalysts for the crime, the Commissioner noted.

Highlighting that Nishanth allegedly exploited ongoing construction and renovation work at the newly opened Tanishq showroom to carry out the heist, the Commissioner said that after the robbery, he contacted his father Suresh and handed over a bag containing the jewellery, which Suresh kept at home.