Tangedco's woman engineer stayed back to restore power in Thoothukudi leaving her daughters with relatives

CHENNAI: Junior Engineer Sudha Rajkumar, a mother of twin daughters, has been working continuously at Tangedco's 110 kV substation near New Bus Stand Thoothukudi, notwithstanding her flooded home.



She continued her work after leaving her twin daughters in a relative's home with her husband was out of the station. "I have been working since Sunday when I got a call from my superior official, " she added.

With the unprecedented heavy rain hitting four southern districts of Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari, and Thoothukudi, Sudhar and her other counterparts stayed back at work to ensure the restoration of power supply at the earliest.

"Our staff's sense of duty and dedication shines bright, like the woman engineer who immediately rushed to the office and stayed at the substation consequently for 2-3 days, even with her own home submerged under 5 feet of water. Despite her spouse being away in another town and possessions at risk, she entrusted her twin daughters to a relative - prioritised restoring power - a true embodiment of TANGEDCO's spirit!, " Tangedco CMD Rajesh Lakhani tweeted.