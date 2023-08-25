Tangedco's special name change mela extended till September 24

CHENNAI: The special name change mela launched by Tangedco on July 24 for the domestic and common supply connections has been extended till September 24.

In an official release, Tangedco said that as of Friday, 2.68 lakh consumers of domestic and common supply connections have made use of the month-long camps held across the state to change the consumer names.

Considering the difficulties faced by the consumers, the special name transfer camps were launched on July 24 in such a way that the name transfer would be done on the same day after the payment of the charges with proper documents, the release said. Though the camp ended on August 24, it would be extended till September 25 considering the good response from the public, it added.

The Tangedco has urged the domestic and common supply consumers to make use of the special camp for name transfer. The special camp would function from 9 am to 5 pm on all working days except Sundays and other holidays in all the section offices.

The consumer can already change the name of the domestic and common service connections online by submitting the required documents and paying the fixed fee of Rs 726 including GST of Rs 111.