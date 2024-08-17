Tangedco’s new shocker: No cash payment for bills over Rs 5,000

CHENNAI: Scores of consumers, including many elderly persons, were in for a great deal of inconvenience after the staff at the Tangedco bill counters turned away those who came in person to pay electricity bill exceeding Rs 5,000, on Friday.

The sudden restriction on accepting cash payment for bills over Rs 5,000 came as a surprise even many Tangedco staff manning the counters, as they were not apprised of the change in policy.

According to sources, there were no instructions issued from the headquarters on not accepting cash payments over Rs 5,000 from the consumers. Without any intimation, the billing software was modified on Friday, which made it impossible for them to accept cash payment above that threshold, sources added.

A staffer at the counter in the city said many consumers carry the electricity bills of their neighbours. “The software did not accept any bill payment above Rs 5,000 even if it is a cumulative payment of two or three consumers. So, we have to bill each consumer individually, which takes more time and triggers arguments with those waiting in the queue,” he said.

In September 2023, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission amended the Tamil Nadu Electricity Supply Code to make payment exceeding Rs 1,000 only through online, cheques or DD for both the LT and HT consumers. Earlier, the limit was Rs 5,000 for LT consumers and Rs 2,000 for HT consumers. However, Tangedco did not enforce the limit for LT consumers.

Terming the move as unjustified, T Sadagopan, president, Tamil Nadu Progressive Consumer Centre, said, “Tangedco should have alerted the consumers in advance. Such restrictions on cash payment create unnecessary burden. Many pay bills on the last date, and would have struggled due to sudden changes.”